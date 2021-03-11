Youri Djorkaeff in Armenia to promote FIFA Foundation’s programs

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Youri Djorkaeff, the CEO of FIFA foundation is visited the FFA Technical Center/Football academy in Yerevan.

The perspectives of development of Armenian football were discussed during the meeting with Football Federation President Armen Melikbekyan.

Youri Djorkaeff also met with Joaquin Caparros and other members of Armenian national team coaching staff.

“This is my first visit to Armenia as head of the FIFA Foundation. At FIFA we have developed a program that helps understand the demands of the football community and promote football among the youth and children around the world,” Djorkaeff said.

“With my friend Armen Melikbekyan we are trying to implement the Football for School program in Armenia. During my stay we’ll try to understand how the capacities of the FIFA Foundation can help the Armenian people,” he added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu