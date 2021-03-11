COVID-19 update: Armenia reports 784 new cases, 2 deaths

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 784 as of Thursday morning, bringing the country total to 176,286.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two more deaths, raising the overall number of the officially registered fatalities to 3,239.

The recoveries increased by 182 to 165,441 in the past 24 hours; some 6,772 active cases are still under treatment. As many as 4,285 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests standing at 761,945.

Tert