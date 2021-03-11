Community Rallies in Support of ACF Raising Over $300,000

Every year around this time, the Armenian Cultural Foundation hosts a gala banquet to showcase its activities and to thank its supporters for their generous contributions that enable the organization to advance it mission.

This year, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ACF was unable to host its annual gala. That did not stop the organization’s benefactors who rallied behind the organization, which in a span of few short weeks, once again, was able to bring a cross-section of the community together, and raised $322,500 for its activities.

“On behalf of the ACF, I would like to wholeheartedly thank our generous contributors for their continued faith in the organization and its mission,” said Avedik Izmirlian, the chair of the ACF Board of Directors. “We understand that the past year has been a difficult for everyone, but your support signals your unwavering commitment to advancing our national aspirations. We will continue to propel projects that will educate and empower our youth both here in the Western U.S. and in the homeland.”

Earlier this year the ACF announced that in addition to continuing its regular support for educational and cultural project here and in Armenia, its plans to assist those impacted by the devastating Artsakh War.

During this past year, the ACF opened its centers around the Western U.S. to rally the community and provide support to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Centers in Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, La Crescenta and Montebello become relief headquarters from where essential supplies and food were delivered to community members in need.

The devastating explosion in Lebanon last summer, also prompted the ACF to join in the community-wide effort to provide relief to our compatriots affected by the tragedy. In June, the ACF donated to Lebanon’s needy Armenians as COVID relief.

