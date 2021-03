Canada’s Ambassador to Armenia on the Future of Relations Between the Two Countries

Alison LeClaire is Canada’s Ambassador to Armenia. She was appointed to the post in February 2020.

Ambassador LeClaire talks to CivilNet about the future relations between the two countries, democratic reforms in Armenia, Canada’s position in the 2020 Artsakh War, and the importance of the Armenian diaspora.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/545823/canadas-ambassador-to-armenia-on-the-future-of-relations-between-the-two-countries/?lang=en