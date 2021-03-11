Armenia’s President Not to Sign Motion on Artak Davtyan’s Appointment, Not to Apply to CC Either

Armenia’s president Armen Sarkissian issued a statement, noting that he will not sign the motion on appointing Artak Davtyan as Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces. The president also stated that he will not apply to the Constitutional Court either, Aysor.am reports.

In the statement the president reminded that he already applied to the CC on March 10 with the request to decide the constitutionality of some provisions of law on Military Service and Status of Military.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency