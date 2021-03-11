Armenia, UAE keen to deepen political dialogue, economic cooperation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Minister Aivazian reaffirmed Armenia’s intention to further deepen relations with the United Arab Emirates as a link for multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Arab countries of the Gulf.

Ministers Aivazian and Al Nahyan touched upon a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The parties attached importance to maintaining the dynamics of the political dialogue was maintained, including through consultations.

The spheres of information technologies, agriculture, food security, renewable energy, tourism were singled out as promising directions of trade and economic cooperation. In this regard, the continuation of the work of the Armenian-Emirati Intergovernmental Joint Commission was emphasized.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized the bridging role of UAE’s Armenian community in strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Emirati relations based on mutual trust. In this context, Minister Aivazian hailed the caring attitude of the UAE authorities towards the Armenian community, which is a proof of the UAE’s commitment to tolerance and cultural diversity.

Issues of regional security and stability were also on the agenda of the meeting. In this context, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that the Middle East plays an important role in Armenia’s comprehensive security environment, and recent events have shown how interconnected the security of the Middle East and the South Caucasus is. The Ministers agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict, that any form of extremism is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu