Six more bodies found during search operations, Artsakh emergency service says

Six more bodies were found during the search operations in southeastern part of Martuni and Varanda (Fizuli) regions in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Wednesday, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
The remains of the three were retrieved from Ulyanasar area of Martuni region and the other three – from combat positions of Varanda region. According to preliminary data, they were servicemen. A DNA forensic examination will establish their identity.
Since the end of the 2020 Artsakh war, a total of 1,496 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians have been found during the search operations.
