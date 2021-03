Rep. Sherman calls on Secretary Blinken to press for Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian POWs

Congressman Brad Sherman calls on Secretary of State Blinken to: 1) Press for Azerbaijan's release of Armenian POWs, 2) Clarify comments by the US Ambassador in Baku – Lee Litzenberger – applauding Azerbaijan's aggression.

