Armenia’s President Invites PM, Heads of Parliamentary Factions, Leaders of Homeland Salvation Movement to Meet on March 13

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian issued a statement noting that the political crisis continues in the country, the situation remains tense which may have unpredictable and inevitable consequences for the state and the statehood, Aysor.am reports.

“The issues are a lot, their resolution demands urgent and systematic changes, including constitutional and legislative,” the president said in the statement, stressing that both the authorities and parliamentary and non-parliamentary political forces have many times voiced their positions but there is no mutual understanding.

He stressed that the calls of intolerance have become more frequent.

“In the created conditions my only goal was and is to refrain the country from shocks and prevent the creation of such situations that may result in unpredictable consequences,” he stressed, adding that basing on the interests of the state and the people the resolution of the situation is hence an urgent and imperative demand.

“Being guided with state and national interests, I invite the prime minister of the republic, heads of parliamentary factions and leaders of Homeland Salvation Movement at 12 p.m. on March 13 to meet at president’s residence to discuss the existing situation and find mutually acceptable solutions to overcome the crisis,” the president said in the statement.

President’s administration expects to get response to the invitation by 6 p.m. March 11.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency