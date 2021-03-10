Armenian Church observes Median Day of Great Lent

The Armenian Apostolic Church marks on Wednesday, March 10, the Median Day of Great Lent (Mijink), Qahana.am reports.

According to Archbishop Malachia Ormanian, the 24th day or the fourth Wednesday of the period of Great Lent is called Mijink, symbolizing that the first half of the period of Great Lent has already passed.

Since that day church hymns written by Stegh are sung during the Peace Service held in the evenings on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

According to the folk tradition housewives bake unleavened cake and put a coin in it while baking. The current year will be successful for the member of the family who will have the coin in his/her portion.

The Great Lent started in Armenia on February 15. It lasts 48 days beginning from the Eve of Great Lent (Barekendan) to the Eve of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ (Easter).

Panorama.AM