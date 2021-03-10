Armenian ambassador to US holds virtual meeting with Congressman Andy Barr

Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with member of House Foreign Affairs Committee Congressman Andy Barr (R – Kentucky).

Nersesyan briefed the congressman on the challenges and the humanitarian crisis facing after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. In this context the diplomat stressed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, the Embassy of Armenia to the United States reported.

The officials discussed number of issues related to the existing cooperation between legislative and executive branches of two countries and emphasized the further enhancement and deepening of bilateral relations.

Panorama.AM