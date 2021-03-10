Armenia and Cuba promote cooperation in Eurasian economic framework

Yerevan, Mar 9 (Prensa Latina) The foreign ministers of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, and Armenia, Ara Aivazian, reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

During the telephone conversation on Monday, the diplomats expressed their reciprocal willingness to increase political exchange and strengthen interaction in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Both foreign ministers stressed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations, Sputnik news agency reported.

The ministers shared views on issues related to integration, ‘in particular, the prospects for cooperation within the UEE.’

Aivazian and Rodriguez expressed their confidence that the status of observer State will allow Cuba to cooperate more effectively with the members of the EEU, especially in the fields of industry, health, energy, transportation and agriculture.

Both diplomats also discussed different issues on the international and regional agendas.

Rodriguez thanked Aivazian for the Armenian Government’s support for Cuba’s incorporation as an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union.

https://www.plenglish.com/index.php?o=rn&id=65181