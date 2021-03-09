Yerevan Suspends UNICEF Rep. for ‘Problematic’ Conduct

Prosecutor General’s Office Looking into Espionage Allegations

The Armenian government on Tuesday cut short the tenure of UNICEF’s representative in Armenia, Marianne Clark-Hattingh, citing matters that were “problematic” for Armenia.

“UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh’s failures in the implementation of her mandate and her uncooperative conduct were problematic for the Armenian side, hence the Government of Armenia made a decision to suspend Clark-Hattingh’s tenure as UNICEF’s Representative in Armenia,” said Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan on Tuesday.

“The UN Resident Coordinator and representatives of UNICEF were notified on the decision,” Naghdalyan said.

A spokeswoman for the UNICEF office in Yerevan, Zara Sargsyan, denied media reports that Clark-Hattingh has “hastily” left Armenia, reported Azatutyun.am. She said she remains in the country and will continue to perform her duties until the appointment of her replacement.

According to Sargsyan, UNICEF has already named a new acting head of its Yerevan office and is now awaiting approval by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, reported Azatutyun.am.

“We have always known her [Clark-Hattingh] as a highly competent and experienced specialist committed to her work,” Sargsyan told Azatutyun.am Armenian Service.

Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s office told Armenpress on Tuesday that it is looking into allegations that Clark-Hattingh was spying for Azerbaijan and UK.

“The authors of these [allegations] reports, in case they possess information containing certainty and specificity, must turn over this information to law enforcement agencies. The prosecution is studying these reports,” Prosecutor General’s spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan told Armenpress.

