What Does Armenia Gain From CEPA Agreement? A Talk With the EU Ambassador

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin speaks to CivilNet on the CEPA agreement, the EU-Armenia agreement, which came into force on March 1. Ambassador Wiktorin also discusses misinformation and disinformation in Armenia, and future engagement between Armenia and the EU.

