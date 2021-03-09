‘Unfortunately, the president has taken the path of adventure’ – Ara Zohrabyan

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has chosen the “path of adventure” by failing to ask the Constitutional Court to determine the legality of the dismissal of the army’s General Staff chief, Onik Gasparyan, by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan said on Tuesday.

“We have just received a response from the presidential office. Unfortunately, the president has taken the path of adventure,” he wrote on Facebook.

“As a citizen and a lawyer, I and my colleagues will start exposing the president’s fears starting from tomorrow,” Zohrabyan added.

Panorama.AM