New batch of Korean aid arrives in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Within the framework of the Official Development Assistance program of the Republic of Korea, humanitarian assistance has been provided to Armenia’s Ministry of Health for the fight against coronavirus disease.

Back in the fall of 2020, during the second wave of coronavirus infection, the first batch of humanitarian aid – 35,000 PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19 – arrived in Armenia from Korea.

The second batch of aid arrived at the end of February and includes 116 infusion pumps and 5 electrocardiographs. The devices will be distributed to medical centers treating coronavirus disease in Armenia.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has expressed its readiness to provide more humanitarian assistance to the Armenian healthcare system in the near future.

Previously the Korea International Cooperation Agency provided Armenia with 5 ultrasound diagnostic devices, which are currently used in 5 regional hospitals in Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu