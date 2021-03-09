Armen Sarkissian never visited Baku: President’s Office responds to reports

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The President’s Office has refuted the reports claiming that President Armen Sarkissian visited Baku on November17.

President Sarkissian did not visit Baku on that day or any other day, his office said.

On November 17, 2010 President Armen Sarkissian received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Armenia Alison Mary LeClaire at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan, Armenia. The latter presented her credentials to President Sarkissian.

“We urge our colleagues to refrain from spreading absurd, obviously false information – false statements of persons of unknown origin,” the President’s office said.

