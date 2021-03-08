Women face ‘double responsibility’ for our future – Larisa Alaverdyan

Women’s responsibility for securing our sustainanle future is twofold higher compared to the rest of the society, especially in such a complicated period for Armenia, says Larisa Alaverdyan, the first ombudsperson of Armenia.

In an interview with Tert.am, Alaverdyan aprpeciated women’s contribution to the society’s well-being and progress, lauding their courage also in times of war.

“I don’t want men to be offended, but I believe that women face a double responsibility for the future. It is women, after all, that have the God gifted special nature to secure the humanity’s future,” she noted.

Alaverdyan also expressed her unceasing admiration of Armenian women and their image, which she said “has always been visible” in times of both peace and war. “We have the ideals which we must aspire for,” the former ombudsperson added.

