We owe you a happy and peaceful country – Vazgen Manukyan

The opposition candidate for the post of interim prime minister has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“Dear Women,

Today is one of the days we should reaffirm our love and gratitude to you, to tell you are the inspiring force of our country, our future and dreams, the one who continue our national code and you carry on that mission even in the 21st century. We fought together and created our independence, won the war, overcame the years of the cold and darkness, and you were the ones who carried most of the burden of those days,” the message said.

In Manukyan’s words, women never gave up to have a peaceful and prosperous country, yet told their sons and husbands that the motherland is the most precious and when the moment came you devoted the most beloved you had to the motherland.

“Dear mothers, I bow to you as you are the ones who gave birth to those heroes. Dear women, you are desperate today with lost dreams and severe grief. We owe a happy and peaceful county to you, a motherland our heroes deserve,” Manukyan said.

