Message of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, on International Women’s Day – Public Radio of Armenia

Message of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, on International Women’s Day

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has issued a message on International Women's Day:

From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we extend our pontifical blessings and warm wishes to all women and girls on the joyful occasion of March 8.

The role of a woman is irreplaceable in the strength of the family, in educating our children with Christian values and patriotic traditions.

Women are the embodiment of selfless devotion, love and tenderness in our lives.

In these difficult post-war days, when our country continues to be stormed by internal and external challenges, we have confidence that our people will once again pass the path of their cross towards a victorious resurrection.

Dear mothers and sisters, we wish that you meet this holiday of reverence with hope and comfort.

We pray that the Lord will grant the comfort of the Holy Spirit to our mothers and sisters who have passed through the hardships of war, as well as strength and vigor to all our people to build the bright and prosperous life of the homeland with willing love.

May Heavenly God keep and protect you all, under His Caring Holy Right Hand and with His blessings, grant vibrant and peacefull years filled with happiness, as well as new bright accomplishments, today and forever. Amen

