Gagik Tsarukyan: I am sure Armenian women will not back down and give up today

Leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has extended warm wishes to Armenian women on International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8. Tsarukyan’s message is provided below.

“Dear women, mothers and sisters,

Today is International Women’s Day. In these most difficult times for our country, the mission of Armenian women becomes even more invaluable. Throughout the centuries-old history of the Armenian people, your role in building our statehood, the survival of the nation, our achievements and victories has always been great. I am sure that the Armenian woman, who has always overcome the difficulties and trials with honor, will not bow down to the pain of loss, will not back down and give up today as well.

I would like to pay a special tribute to the mothers and wives of all our heroes who perished for the homeland. I know the pain of loss is unspeakably great, but you must be strong for the memory of your sons and the future of their descendants. You have been and will continue to be the mainstay of the Armenian family, and today you have the same mission – to improve and keep the Armenian hearth alive, raise generations who will get back the lost victory to our homeland.

Today I want to wish all Armenian mothers and sisters one thing – may all subsequent springs be peaceful.

God bless us all!”

Panorama.AM