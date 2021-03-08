French-Armenian MP: My thoughts are with Maral Najarian on international women’s rights day

French-Armenian lawmaker Danièle Cazarian has extended full support to Maral Najarian, a Lebanese-Armenian being held captive by Azerbaijan, as well as other female prisoners arbitrarily detained all over the world, on International Women’s Day on March 8.

“On this international women’s rights day, my thoughts are with Iranian human rights defender Nasrin Sotoudeh imprisoned since 2018.

“My thoughts are also with all female political prisoners arbitrarily detained all over the world. One of them, Maral Najarian, has been held captive by Azerbaijan for almost four months,” the MP wrote on Facebook.

“I extend my full support to them and continue to ask on International Women’s Day for the release of Nasrin, Maral and all those women who see their freedom and basic rights violated,” she said.

Panorama.AM