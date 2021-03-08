Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan continues to detain Armenians in violation of international law

US Congressman Frank Pallone has expressed his concern over Azerbaijan’s continuing policy of detaining ethnic Armenians, highlighting blatant violations of international law by that country’s politico-military leadership.

In a public message on Twitter, the founding co-chair of Congressional Armenian Caucus also reported details of recent talks with President Joe Biden’s adminsitration over the issue.

“Azerbaijan committed gross human rights abuses during last year’s conflict. They continue to detain hundreds of Armenians in violation of international law. I have personally spoken with the Biden Administration to immediately address these issues,” he tweeted.

Tert