Armenian Ambassador, Rep. Barbara Lee discuss Azerbaijan’s aggression, post-conflit situation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Varuzhan Nersesyan held a phone talk with Rep. Barbara Lee, longtime friend of Armenia, Artsakh and Armenian Americans.

“We spoke about Azerbaijan’s aggression, post-conflict US aid for Artsakh and Armenia, COVID-19’s economic impact and cooperation between our legislatures,” the Ambassador said in a Facebook post.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu