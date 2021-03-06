Concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan to take place in Yerevan

Aram Khachaturian concert hall will host a concert on March 18 at 19.30 to celebrate the 100th birthday anniversary of Arno Babajanyan, one of the greatest Armenian composers, pianist, People’s Artist of the USSR and a laureate of Government awards. As the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra reports, the concert will feature State Symphony Orchestra (Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan) performing with pianist Alexander Ghindin, soprano Siranush Gasparyan, baritones Ilya Kuzmin, Gevorg Hakobyan. The concert will be conducted by Sergey Smbatyan.

The programme features “Heroic ballade” for piano and orchestra “Bring me back the music” for piano and orchestra, Nocturne (Concert piece for piano and orchestra) songs and film scores “Grateful to you”, “Ferris wheel”, “My heart is in the Highlands” and other famous works of the composer.

Panorama.AM