Tribute to Vazgen Sargsyan’s memory

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the occasion of the birthday of the National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument to Vazgen Sargsyan, paying tribute to his memory.

The monument is located on Vazgen Sargsyan Street in Yerevan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu