The Vatican Emphasizes Russia’s Role in Karabakh Conflict Settlement Process

The Vatican recognizes the important role of Russia in finding a way out of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, secretary for relations with foreign states of the Vatican Paul Richard Gallagher told TASS.

“Russia has played an important role in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the head of the Vatican diplomacy.

Gallagher noted that the Vatican would like to see more progress in resolving “frozen conflicts” in the post-Soviet space.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency