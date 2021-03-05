Serzh Sargsyan Paid Tribute in Memory of Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur

Today, on the occasion of the birthday of a statesman and politician, National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Vazgen Sargsyan, the third President of RA, President of RPA Serzh Sargsyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, laid flowers at Vazgen Sargsyan’s tomb and paid tribute in memory of his military comrade.

Today morning, on behalf of the third President, a wreath was also laid at the tomb of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

At Military Pantheon Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at General Andranik Ozanyan’s tomb, laid a wreath at the Memorial to Fallen Freedom-Fighters and paid tribute in memory of those who made their greatest contribution to the army-building efforts and to all Armenian heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the defence, freedom and independence of the Motherland.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency