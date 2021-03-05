Passhinyan, Blinken discuss post-war situation in the region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Nikol Pashinyan first congratulated the interlocutor on his appointment to the high post. He praised the constant US support to Armenia and the US role in the OSCE Minsk Group.

The sides touched upon the post-war situation in the region. The need to resume the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed.

The interlocutor stressed the need for the immediate return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees by Azerbaijan. In this context, the Mr. Blinken emphasized the importance of the activity of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and expressed readiness to continue to play a role in resolving the conflict.

The Secretary of State stressed the importance of developing partnership with Armenia. He praised Armenia’s achievements in the field of democracy and assured that the United States will continue to provide assistance to Armenia’s reforms agenda.

The sides attached importance to working together to strengthen the rule of law in Armenia, fighting against corruption, implementing reforms in the justice system and the police.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked the American side for the readiness to provide assistance.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu