Lithuanian intellectuals urge Azerbaijan to speed up return of bodies, POWs and hostages to Armenia

Famous Lithuanian film director and producer Kestutis Drazdauskas posted on his Facebook account a statement by eminent intellectuals of Lithuania, calling on Azerbaijan to speed up the exchange of bodies, prisoners of war (POWs) and hostages and their return to Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia reported.
The announcement particularly says:
“We, the cultural figures of the Republic of Lithuania, joining the statement of February 8 by the members of the interparliamentary group with Armenia of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas), call on the authorities of Azerbaijan not to obstruct the exchange of remains of victims of war, prisoners of war and hostages of the third Nagorno-Karabakh war and immediately return them to Armenia. To the best of our knowledge, all the Azeri captives have already been returned.
We also appeal to the progressive international community to join this humanitarian initiative to support the overcoming of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh after the last war.”
Budraitis Juozas – theater, film, and television actor, photographer, diplomat
Calzonas Benhardas – composer
Drazdauskas Kęstutis – film director and producer
Eidrigevičius Stasys – Painter
Grigorian Asmik – opera singer
Ibelhauptaitė Dalia – theater and opera director, producer
Koršunovas Oskaras – director, playwright, scenographer
Landsbergis V. Vytautas – poet, publicist, theater and film director, children’s author
Mamontovas Andrius – musician, producer, actor
Matelis Arūnas – film director and producer
Mainelytė Vaiva – actress
Miškūnaitė Viktorija – opera singer
Jevdokimovas Arturas – film director
Šiaučiulis Saulius – pianist, composer
Stonys Audrius – film director
Storpirštis Gediminas – theater and film actor, theater teacher
Večerskis Adolfas – actor, director
Venclova Tomas – poet, publicist, interpreter, literary scholar, professor
