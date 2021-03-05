Catholicos Aram I urges unity in Armenia

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, has called for unity in Armenia amid the ongoing political crisis.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Aram I stressed the need to build a bridge of understanding and trust between the Armenians taking part in rival rallies in two different squares in Yerevan.

“Moreover, the children of our nation must gather in the same square to save Armenia and make it powerful. This must become the imperative of the day. This is what requires the loyalty and commitment of every Armenian to the homeland. The present and future of the homeland is determined by the collective will of the people,” he wrote.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/05/Catholicos-Aram-I/2463521