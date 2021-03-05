Azerbaijani vandals demolish monument to Soviet hero Ivan Tevosyan in occupied Shushi

Azerbaijani vandals demolished a monument to Ivan Tevosyan, a hero of Socialist Labor and a prominent political figure of the Soviet era, in occupied Shushi town of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), regional analyst and researcher Yeghia Tashjian said in a tweet, sharing a video.

Ivan Tevosyan was a native of Shushi born on January 4, 1902. He held senior posts in the Soviet Union, serving as a deputy of the Supreme Soviet from 1937-1958.

Tevosyan died in 1958 and was buried in the cemetery near the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, where many prominent state and military figures of the Soviet Union were laid to rest.

