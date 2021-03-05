Armenia withdraws from Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s public broadcaster AMPTV has announced its withdrawal from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

Despite best efforts AMPTV say the events that followed after the confirmation of Armenia’s participation at this year’s event have made it impossible to organize an entry in time for this month’s deadline.

AMPTV said: “After careful and detailed discussions, the Public Television Company of Armenia has decided to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, considering the latest events, the shortness of production time as well as other objective reasons that make the proper participation of Armenia at ESC 2021 impossible.”

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) community is deeply sorry that AMPTV has decided to withdraw from participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Armenia have a great record at the Eurovision Song Contest and always bring excitement and quality performances to the stage. We understand the reasons for their withdrawal, and we will miss their hard working and professional delegation in Rotterdam. We very much hope to welcome Armenia back in 2022.”

40 countries remain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 and will compete across two Semi-Finals (18 and 20 May) and the Grand Final (Saturday 22 May).

