30-meter-high Armenian flag to be raised in the border village of Shurnukh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 7, a 30-meter-high Armenian tricolor will be solemnly raised in the border village of Shurnukh, Goris Municipality informs.

Cultural events will be held in the village, the residents of the community will present the traditional dishes.

Shurnukh is just a few meters away from the Azerbaijani posts.

Twelve houses in the village were left on disputed territory as a result of border demarcation. A new district is being built for those left without shelter.

The highest flag in Armenia was first raised in Kapan.

