Opposition leader asks GM Aronian to reconsider his decision to leave Armenia

The candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for an interim prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan, has asked GM Levon Aronian to reconsider his decision to leave Armenia.

The Armenian chess star announced his decision to leave the country and switch to the U.S. on 26 February, accusing the authorities of turning away from chess in general and him personally.

In an appeal to Aronian on Thursday, Manukyan said he was deeply saddened to learn about the grandmaster’s decision.

“Armenia has always been proud of you; you have been our pride and a source of inspiration for thousands of teenagers and young people. Thanks to your efforts, Armenian chess has conquered new heights and achieved numerous victories for our country,” the opposition leader noted.

“You are right, the current authorities succeeded in dividing the friendly chess family and creating chaos in the field, just like in all the other sectors and the whole country. But believe me, the people will no longer allow the victories of our country and talented sons be blown away.

The current government will leave soon, and through joint efforts we will handle the chaos in every sphere, restore our dignity and victory, while the state will again support chess at the highest level, since this is one of our visiting cards in the world.

“I am asking you to find a way to reconsider your decision. I am also ready to meet with you and other leading chess players to discuss issues related not only to chess, but also to your invaluable contribution to the development of our country’s future,” Manukyan said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/04/Opposition-leader-Aronian/2463150