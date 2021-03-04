Armenia sees increase in the number of coronavirus cases

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia sees increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Yesterday, we had 491 positive cases out of 2 922 tests, which is 16% of the total number, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said at the cabinet meeting today. She said the number stood at 5-7 percent in January and early February.

Anahit Avanesyan emphasized the need to return to the strict observance of mask regime and other preventive measures.

“If we want to protect our relatives, to protect ourselves from the application of new restrictions, we must do everything possible to prevent the spread of the disease. I would like to pay special attention to the fact that in the coming days, in connection with March 8, we will have a lot of traffic, both in shopping centers and guest houses,” she said, urging the oversight bodies to pay special attention to the control in public transport and shopping centers. Strict control must be exercised in guest houses.

“And regardless of control, we must contribute to protecting our health and our economy through our discipline. We are already relaunching two hospitals today. We currently have 865 beds, of which 808 are occupied. We will increase the number of beds,” the Minister said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu