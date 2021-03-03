Security guard caught on camera with a gun pointed to protesters from balcony of the parliament building

Dozens of armed security guards were deployed on Wednesday in the building of the National Assembly, as PM Pashinyan expected to attend the parliamentary Q/A session with lawmakers.

The security guards were noticed next to the windows of the building by protesters who were holding a rally on Baghramyan avenue right in front of the parliament building.

One of the protesters caught a security guard on camera at the balcony of the parliament building with a gun pointed in direction of the protest participants.

As reported earlier, police forces in anti-riot gear were deployed at the scene stun grenades were moved to the park of the National Assembly ahead of Pashinyan’s visit.

Panorama.AM