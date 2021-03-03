President Sarkissian meets Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian met with Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan.

The interlocutors referred to the tense situation in connection with the recent events. It was noted that regardless of the decisions made in this regard, the security and stability of the country are a priority.

President Sarkissian noted that the Armed Forces must always be under the care of all of us, he will continue to focus on the army and its problems.

On Tuesday President Armen Sarkissian decided not to sign the draft decree on dismissing Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gaspayan and forwarded it to the Constitutional Court.

