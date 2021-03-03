Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs proposes program to boost national birth rate

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs has initiated a new bill proposing measures for boosting the national birth rate and incerasing the number of families with many children.

The intended programs will help clarify the social status and guarantees for the potential target groups, raising the efficiency of the necessary state assistance and encouraging the birth of the fourth and every next child in the family, Minister Mesrop Arakelyan said on Facebook.

The draft law “On Families with many Children” proposes, in particular, assistance in the form of money, health insurance, housing (or housing improvement), coverage of tuition fees, organization of free visits to historic and cultural centers and additional annual vacations to the beneficiaries.

“This program, aimed at encouraging many children in families, will contribute to boosting the birth rate, increasing the number of families with many kids, meeting their vital demands and ensuring the demographic stability,” the minister said.

Tert