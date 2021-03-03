Foreign minister of Armenia, Sri Lanka discussed bilateral agenda during a phone conversation

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation on Wednesday with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena at the initiative of Sri Lanka.

As the press department at the foreign ministry reported, the interlocutors touched upon a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, emphasizing the importance of undertaking steps towards intensifying the political dialogue and contacts. The spheres of medical education, tourism, information technologies were underlined as prospective directions of cooperation.

Ministers Aivazian and Gunawardena emphasized the strengthening of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, especially in advancing the human rights agenda and consolidating the efforts of the international community in the fight against universal challenges.

Panorama.AM