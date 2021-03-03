Armenia’s minister of health discusses cooperation programs with Chinese envoy

Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan on Wednesday received H.E.Mr. Tian Erlong, the Chinese ambassador to Armenia, to discuss the frameworks of future cooperation.

The discussion, held at the Ministry of Health, addressed in particular the coronavirus pandemic and the procurement of the necessary vaccines. The minister thanked the Chinese government for providing the country with medical supplies (including PCR tests and face masks) and technical equipment, especially ambulances and reanimobiles.

The ambassador, for his part, expressed his gratititude to the Armenian government for sending first medical aid supplies to his country shortly after the outbreak of the disease. The sides mutually expressed their willingness to continue the joint work in the fight against the pnademic.

Both agreed that the long-standing friendship between China and Armenia establishes groundworks for a continuing cooperation in an effort to develop and improve the health sector.

Tert