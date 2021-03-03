Armenia develops electronic countermeasure station to influence satellite positioning systems

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has presented the Armenian-made X-100 electronic countermeasure (ECM) station for satellite positioning systems.

The purpose of the station is to influence GPS, GLONASS and other types of satellite positioning systems in order to disrupt the operation of UAVs and other device positioning systems up to 100 km away.

The solutions developed by the Armenian military-industrial complex will be displayed at ArmHiTec International Exhibition of Defense Technologies at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex from March 25 to 27.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu