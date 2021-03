Serzh Sargsyan Will Soon Touch Upon Issues of Public Interest

The third President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, will soon again publicly touch upon a number of issues of public interest, Facebook page of the President’s Office reports.

”In response to media inquiries, we inform you that the third President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, will soon publicly touch upon a number of issues of interest to our society,” the office reports.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency