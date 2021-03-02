Search for bodies and missing resumes in Artskah

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The rescue squads of the State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs today resumed the search for the bodies of the killed and the missing servicemen in the direction of Hadrut, Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jebrail).

The search was stopped on February 15 at the request of the Azerbaijani side.

The remains of 1,485 killed servicemen (participants of military operations) and civilians have been found since the signing of the ceasefire agreement on November 9.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu