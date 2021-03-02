Robert Kocharyan’s supporters block major Yerevan avenue

A group of supporters of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan on Tuesday blocked one of the major avenues in Yerevan, Arshakunyants Avenue, chanting “Nation, army, victory!”.

The protest came as the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Anna Danibekyan, was set to resume hearings in the case of an alleged overthrow of the constitutional order involving Kocharyan and three other former top officials at 1pm today.

“Today’s illegitimate government, led by deserter Nikol Pashinyan, is trying to judge the nation’s heroes, the people who liberated Shushi. He did not hand over Shushi [to Azerbaijan], but sold it and tried to mock the national heroes at Republic Square yesterday,” one of the protesters said, referring to the rally organized by the premier.

Director of the Political Economy Research Institute Andranik Tevanyan, who is a member of the Council of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, said the protesters blocked the avenue to show discontent with the prosecutors of the trial held “with the mediation and sponsorship of Turkey”.

Head of the RPA Youth Organization Hayk Mamijanyan called on those who believe that only “glorious” generals, who are not ready to “continue coexisting with the traitor”, are the most reliable guarantee of Armenia’s independence and power, to take part in the opposition rally on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan on Wednesday.

After blocking one side of Arshakunyats Avenue for a short while, Kocharian’s supporters gathered in front of the court.

Afterwards, Andranik Tevanyan proposed them to march to Baghramyan Avenue to join the opposition activists holding a round-the-clock rally there.

