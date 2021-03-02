People aged 90 and higher to get a pension supplement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Pensioners aged 90 and over will get a pension supplement, the amount of which will be determined by the Government, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan informs.

The change is part of the proposed amendments to RA Law on State Pensions.

The entire period of caring for a child with a disability under the age of 18 will be calculated as a pension for one of the parents.

People with 1st and 2nd degree disability, as well as pensioners aged 90 and higher will not be required to visit the bank every year. The fact that they are in Armenia will be confirmed by the Ministry.

