Opposition MP says he has accepted invitation to meet with Pashinyan

The leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction says he has accepted an invitation for political debates with Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan.

Speaking to reporters at the parliament on Tuesday, Edmon Marukyan said Pashiyan contacted him in the morning and invited him to a meeting, which is supposed to take place on Wednesday.

The lawmaker said he is going to demand that the premier substantiate his recent statement that the army’s General Staff chief “complied with third President Serzh Sargsyan’s order” by demanding his and his cabinet’s resignation.

“As the head of the parliamentary faction, I am going to demand evidence from Nikol Pashinyan regarding his statement that Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan allegedly fulfilled Serzh Sargsyan’s orders. I insist that the evidence be published,” he said.

Panorama.AM