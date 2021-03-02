National Center of Chamber Music opening spring concert series with a recital by pianist Hayk Melikyan – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The National Center of Chamber Music announces the opening of its Spring Concert Season with a Recital by Hayk Melikyan, an outstanding pianist and Honored Artist of Armenia. The Concert will take place on March 3, at 19:00, at the Komitas Chamber Music House. The Concert will feature compositions by F. Chopin, R. Schumann, F. Liszt, P. I. Tchaikovsky and R. Wagner.

“I am heartily dedicating this concert program to the memory of my teacher, professor, pianist Alexander Gurgenov. He would have turned 70 this year. By the way, I have included works of exclusively romantic composers in the program, on which I worked with my teacher years ago. I am also very happy to announce my return to this beautiful concert hall. We have been deprived of a proper instrument before, that was the reason I was not performing in this hall for many years. This is a symbolic and responsible concert for me,” says Hayk Melikyan.

“We are extremely happy that the long-awaited Yamaha grand piano has finally arrived in the Chamber Music Hall. From now on, the piano evenings will be properly organized for the benefit of both the performer and the audience. As a manager, this was of significant importance for me, we are grateful to the Government of Japan, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Jun Yamada for this wonderful present,” says Alexander Plato Hakobyan, the Pianist’s manager.

