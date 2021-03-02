Members of Homeland Salvation Movement demand urgent meeting with president

The members of opposition Homeland Salvation Movement demand an urgent meeting with the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian. As the Movement said in a released statement, they consider the president’s position on the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan quite concerning.

“In the released statement by the President’s Office the president bypasses the issue to determine the constitutionality of the Nikol Pashinyan’s respective decree,” the Movement said, adding they demand an urgent meeting with the president.

To remind, earlier the President’s office said that the president made a decision not to sign the draft decree and will apply to the Constitutional Court with a request to determine the compliance of the 2017 law “On the Status of Military Service and Servicemen” with the Constitution.

Panorama.AM