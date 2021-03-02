Expert: Likelihood of Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide will increase if Armenian authorities don’t ‘impede’ community’s efforts

The possibility of the Armenian Genocide recognition by U.S. President Joe Biden will increase if the Armenian authorities do not “impede” the efforts of the Armenian-American community by launching an Armenian-Turkish normalization process, according to analyst and expert on U.S. foreign policy Suren Sargsyan.
“Today, about 170 members of the Congress called on Biden to take a tougher line against Turkey. A similar initiative took place on February 21, when 100 congressmen issued a statement calling on Biden to stand with Armenia and Artsakh against the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression,” he wrote on Facebook.
“There is anti-Turkish sentiment in Washington now, which we must take advantage of.
“If the Armenian authorities don’t impede the efforts of the community by launching an Armenian-Turkish process, the likelihood of the Armenian Genocide recognition by Biden will increase. I hope the incumbent ambassador will not be recalled in a hasty manner at this crucial moment, although we will receive [Lilit] Makunts’ agrément soon,” Sargsyan said.
